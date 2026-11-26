Gibraltar’s junior darts teams missed out on the opportunity to reach the knockout phase of the JDC World Championships. It was the first time the A team had failed to reach this stage.

Reporting on the group stage, the GDA said: “Gibraltar A claimed a 4–3 win over Hungary B at the JDC LIT World Cup at Europa Point, taking the deciding leg with the match tied at 3–3. Defeats to England B and Scotland B, both 4–0, saw Gibraltar finish third in Group C.

“This is the first time Gibraltar A have missed out on a place in the knockout stages. It was a difficult group, and we’re proud of the team. That deciding leg against Hungary B gave the home supporters a moment to celebrate.

“Gibraltar B also faced a tough draw in Group F, losing 4–0 to Belgium A, England A and Wales B. England A topped the group, winning all 12 legs they played.

“Well done to everyone who pulled on a Gibraltar shirt today, and thank you to the families and supporters who came down to Europa Point to cheer them