Gibraltar Junior darts miss out on knockout phase
Gibraltar’s junior darts teams missed out on the opportunity to reach the knockout phase of the JDC World Championships. It was the first time the A team had failed to reach this stage.
Reporting on the group stage, the GDA said: “Gibraltar A claimed a 4–3 win over Hungary B at the JDC LIT World Cup at Europa Point, taking the deciding leg with the match tied at 3–3. Defeats to England B and Scotland B, both 4–0, saw Gibraltar finish third in Group C.
“This is the first time Gibraltar A have missed out on a place in the knockout stages. It was a difficult group, and we’re proud of the team. That deciding leg against Hungary B gave the home supporters a moment to celebrate.
“Gibraltar B also faced a tough draw in Group F, losing 4–0 to Belgium A, England A and Wales B. England A topped the group, winning all 12 legs they played.
“Well done to everyone who pulled on a Gibraltar shirt today, and thank you to the families and supporters who came down to Europa Point to cheer them