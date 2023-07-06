Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Jul, 2023

Features

Book Council holds writing workshop

By Chronicle Staff
6th July 2023

An online writing workshop organised by the Gibraltar National Book Council saw a positive response from local authors.

The session delivered by Council member Jonathan Pizarro allowed participants to talk about their work, what appeals to them and their writing style, put the spotlight on Gibraltar.

Attendees were given a scenario as the base for exploring ideas, with each writer attempting the 15-minute challenge in very individual ways, with Mr Pizarro getting them to think and re-think how they tackle their writing
The exercise gave way to interesting discussion, with participants sharing their advice and their reservations.

The two-hour long session also served to connect authors and worked towards the idea of creating a community for writers, where they can support each other.

After the session, Mr Pizarro said: “I am extremely pleased at the positive response towards the workshop, and I am blown away by the level of thought, the quality of discussion, and the work that was produced during the session.”

“I see this workshop as a humble seed, and the best part is being told there's an appetite for more content and connection for Gibraltar writers. Una verdadera alegría."

