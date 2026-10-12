Bookside Chats literary series to launch with Sonia Golt

A new literary series, Bookside Chats, will launch at BOOKGem on October 14, with local author Sonia Golt as its first guest with the support of Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The event will take place from 6pm to 7pm and will feature a discussion about books, writing and creativity, followed by questions from the audience.

Hosted by Jackie Anderson and Julian Felice, the series aims to bring readers and aspiring writers together with local authors to discuss their backgrounds, creative processes and inspirations, as well as the practical challenges of writing.

The inaugural event will begin with a half-hour interview with Golt, after which attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions. She will also share three personal book recommendations.

Bookside Chats is planned as a monthly series celebrating local writers and encouraging wider engagement with literature.

Admission is free.