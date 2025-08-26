Braga prove themselves a step too far for Lincoln Red Imps

Lincoln Red Imps 0 - 4 Braga

Win or lose for Lincoln Red Imps Thursday evening was a moment of history for the club. Having reached the Play-off of the Europa League was already a great achievement. The first Gibraltar club to have successfully navigated into this stage of the competition. It was also to come with an added bonus. Even in defeat Lincoln Red Imps were guaranteed a place in the Conference League Group Stage. Their second time to have reached such a stage in the competition, marking another historical achievement as the only Gibraltar club to have reaches this stage, not once, but twice.

Their opponents Braga, were among the top sides in the Portuguese league, and with a value exceeding the £160 million, far superior in quality and resources than Lincoln Red Imps.

It was not the type of celebrations Lincoln would have wanted. Forced to play in Portugal both their matches due to the fact Gibraltar had yet no stadium which meant the requirements to play at this stage of the competition, Lincoln were already with a great disadvantage. One which was to show on the night.

Whilst some distant optimism had existed in which Lincoln considered as a minnow in European football were an unknown quantity for Braga, the Portuguese side proved themselves to a a “step too far” as some of Lincoln’s own officials had forecast.

For Braga, it felt like playing an away match in their domestic league, with their supporters travelling from the north of Portugal to the south.

For Lincoln Red Imps, however, this was a true away encounter on foreign soil, with both of their historic Europa League play-off matches scheduled away from home — notably, on their opponent’s turf.

Braga had a substantial number of fans present, while only a small percentage of Lincoln’s usual crowd made the trip to Portugal.

Lincoln’s early touches showed controlled, composed passing as they tried to dictate the pace and build confidence on the ball.

The pressure was firmly on Braga, the clear favourites. Lincoln had already achieved their main objective: securing a place in the Conference League group stage. Anything beyond that would be seen as a huge achievement and bonus.

Braga gradually began to show their dominance. After just five minutes, Lincoln pressed into Braga’s half but conceded a free-kick near the corner of the penalty area. Taken low, Lincoln cleared the danger.

Lincoln did not panic as Braga attempted to pile on the pressure. Staying disciplined and frustrating their opponents, they limited Braga to only a couple of shots on goal in the first 25 minutes.

Although Lincoln rarely penetrated deep into Braga’s half, they did not sit back entirely and searched for offensive opportunities, with De Barr once again a focal point.

Lincoln’s experienced players were crucial, challenging well and keeping their composure against a multi-million-pound Braga side that wasn’t having everything their way.

On the half-hour, Santana was tested by a close-range shot, which he parried before it went out for a corner.

In the 32nd minute, Villacaña failed to take an opportunity to break past the Braga defence as the ball bounced at the edge of the box, instead committing a foul.

Moments later, the ball was at the other end. A cross from the edge of the box found a player at the far post, whose header beat Santana.

A missed opportunity at one end had led directly to a goal at the other.

Braga grew in confidence after the opener. With the deadlock broken and some security established, they pushed forward more freely in search of a second goal, knowing Lincoln would need to chase an equaliser.

In the 38th minute, Braga doubled their lead with a well-controlled strike inside the penalty area, a half-volley taken after shifting the ball to the other foot.

The second half started much as the first had ended: Braga dominating and Lincoln pushed back.

An early injury forced Braga into their first substitution, while Lincoln had already made two changes with Villacañas and Mandi replaced by Muñoz and Pozo.

Lincoln kept their offensive options alive with De Barr, Kike, and Nano maintaining a high line. This prevented Braga from pushing all their players forward and gave the Imps some space to build out from the back.

De Barr, though fouled a few times, was not specifically targeted as he had been in previous European matches. Braga’s physicality was more about strength in play rather than deliberate attempts to stop him.

In the 63rd minute, Lincoln made their third change, Kike coming off for Dabo, while Braga also made two further substitutions.

Despite dominating possession, Braga had yet to create a clear chance in the second half. Lincoln defended well, with Lope and Rujten cutting out dangerous through balls and returning them safely to their keeper.

For those expecting a heavy Braga win, the game was proving frustrating — clear chances were few and far between as Lincoln did their jobs well.

Braga’s best chance to add to their tally came in the 68th minute, with a driven run to the byline and a low cross flashing across goal, inches from being tapped in.

As the minutes ticked away and Braga struggled to break Lincoln’s defence, their fans grew louder and more frustrated — especially when Lincoln managed spells of possession, stringing short passes across the field to retain the ball.

Lincoln managed to move forward through De Barr, frustrating Braga further, while the home fans at one point even turned their backs to the pitch in a chant.

As they turned back, Braga sent a chance over the crossbar.

Peacock and Arguez came on for Toni and Ayew for Lincoln in the 78th minute.

Braga’s third goal came a minute later: Peacock was beaten to a run, and Santana came out a fraction too late, allowing the ball to be chipped past him into the far corner.

Zalzar scored his second before being substituted immediately after.

Braga pressed high, giving Lincoln little room to work their way forward.

It was youngster Peacock, however, who momentarily stopped Braga’s attacks as they searched for a fourth.

Lincoln could not keep possession and soon found themselves defending deep again.

Although Braga continued to press, they appeared content with their three-goal lead heading into the second leg. Still, they stayed tight at the back to prevent any late goals.

Instead, Braga struck a fourth: Victor ran into the six-yard box unmarked, collected a low pass, turned, and finished past Santana before Rutjevn and Lope could react.

Just moments later, the Imps were fortunate not to concede again when a low cross flashed inches wide of a sliding forward.

Braga will now take a four-goal advantage into the second leg, asserting their authority on the tie as many had predicted — though not with the overwhelming dominance some expected.

For Lincoln, barring a miracle where they score four away, the focus now shifts to the Conference League group stage.

This match against Braga provided a valuable testing ground and experience at this level as they prepare for the group matches ahead.

(as published on Saturday 23rd August 2025 print edition)

