Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Bruce makes it into ICC Europe U23 men XI squad

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd March 2026

Gibraltar cricket national team player Louis Bruce, described by some within the local cricket community as "our young gun" was this past week announced as one of the members of the ICC Europe U23 men XI which will play against The MCC in April.
The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is widely considered as one of the world's most famous and active cricket clubs. Founded in 1787, it is the owner of Lord's Cricket Ground in London (the "Home of Cricket") and serves as the global guardian of the Laws of Cricket. The match which will take place towards the latter end of April in High Wycombe sees Bruce putting Gibraltar on the international cricket map once again, described as a considerable achievement considering the talent across Europe.
The squad announced consists of players from across Europe including Spain among others. The squad has been named as: -

CC Europe Men’s U23 XI Squad*

Chaudhary Usman Akram (Norway)
Lucas del Bianco (Netherlands)
Louis Bruce (Gibraltar)
Alec Davidson-Soler (Spain)
Carl Hartmann (Isle of Man)
Sebastian Hughes-Pinan (Spain)
Harry Johnson (Guernsey)
Ollie Jones (Scotland)
Teun Leyer (Netherlands)
Musa Shaheen Mahmood (Denmark)
Lucky Ali Malik (Denmark)
Gustav Mckeon (France)
Daniel Jonas O'Connor (Czechia)
Shankar Panguluri (Switzerland)
Theo Pullman (Jersey)
Vukašin Zimonjić (Serbia)

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The Treaty - Prize v Price 

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Brexit

CM outlines new policing resources and equipment for treaty rollout 

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Brexit

Notifying Spain over residency permits offers ‘additional layer of protection’

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Brexit

Govt rejects media claims treaty would mean Spanish ‘patrols’ on Rock 

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Brexit

Concordat will set out Gibraltar exit safeguards alongside UK/EU treaty

Tue 3rd Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Team BikeZoo took on their fifth edition of the Algarve Bike Challenge

3rd March 2026

Sports
Hindu Community and Gibraltar Cricket joined force

3rd March 2026

Sports
Quiet weekend in Cadiz League for GABBA teams

3rd March 2026

Sports
Gibraltar make changes to squad prior to debut in qualifiers

2nd March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026