Bruce makes it into ICC Europe U23 men XI squad

Gibraltar cricket national team player Louis Bruce, described by some within the local cricket community as "our young gun" was this past week announced as one of the members of the ICC Europe U23 men XI which will play against The MCC in April.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is widely considered as one of the world's most famous and active cricket clubs. Founded in 1787, it is the owner of Lord's Cricket Ground in London (the "Home of Cricket") and serves as the global guardian of the Laws of Cricket. The match which will take place towards the latter end of April in High Wycombe sees Bruce putting Gibraltar on the international cricket map once again, described as a considerable achievement considering the talent across Europe.

The squad announced consists of players from across Europe including Spain among others. The squad has been named as: -

CC Europe Men’s U23 XI Squad*

Chaudhary Usman Akram (Norway)

Lucas del Bianco (Netherlands)

Louis Bruce (Gibraltar)

Alec Davidson-Soler (Spain)

Carl Hartmann (Isle of Man)

Sebastian Hughes-Pinan (Spain)

Harry Johnson (Guernsey)

Ollie Jones (Scotland)

Teun Leyer (Netherlands)

Musa Shaheen Mahmood (Denmark)

Lucky Ali Malik (Denmark)

Gustav Mckeon (France)

Daniel Jonas O'Connor (Czechia)

Shankar Panguluri (Switzerland)

Theo Pullman (Jersey)

Vukašin Zimonjić (Serbia)