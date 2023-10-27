Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Bruzon meets civil contingencies team

By Chronicle Staff
27th October 2023

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, met with the Civil Contingencies Coordinator, Ivor Lopez, and his team at the Strategic Coordination Centre at No.6 Convent Place.

At the meeting, Mr Bruzon thanked the team for their hard work in this crucially important area and looked forward to working closely with them going forward.

“I am very grateful to Ivor and his team for meeting with me and briefing me on the work undertaken by their office,” Mr Bruzon said in a statement.

“People often don’t appreciate the amount of work that goes into planning the many civil contingencies exercises that take place throughout the year and indeed, the hard work and effort that goes into dealing with an emergency such as Covid-19.”

“I look forward to working closely with the team in coming weeks.”

