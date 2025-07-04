Budget ‘fiction’ obscures rising debt and unrealistic forecasts, Clinton says
The Government’s Budget this year is “a fiction” that obscures rising indirect borrowing and raises questions about sustainability going forward, Opposition MP Roy Clinton said in a Budget address this week. Echoing similar themes from other Budgets in recent years, Mr Clinton set out GSD concerns about Gibraltar’s public finances including the scale of direct...
