By Nina Lloyd, David Hughes, Rhiannon James and Christopher McKeon, Press Association, and Chronicle staff

Andy Burnham will use a key UK-EU summit next month to push for new post-Brexit deals with the bloc as he insisted “the status quo is not good enough” for Britain.

The two sides will seek to sign a new food and drink agreement, a youth mobility scheme and a pact on emissions trading which the Prime Minister hopes could provide a £10 billion boost to the economy.

The food and drink agreement will likely benefit Gibraltar too, allowing for the importation of fresh British produce which can otherwise not enter the EU without onerous sanitary checks.

Speaking on GBC’s Direct Democracy recently, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “What will happen is once there is that agreement, that food can flow freely into the EU, and the EU for goods purposes includes Gibraltar.”

“Far from being insignificant, this was one of the key issues that we had in mind when we were negotiating.”

“We want to see the British produce back in Gibraltar supermarkets, principally for us, but also because one of the key attractions for people who are British and live on the Costas to come to Gibraltar is to come to our supermarkets to buy their original British goods.”

But Britain remains braced for a possible row over protectionist “Made in Europe” trade rules amid industry fears they could lock out UK manufacturers, with Mr Burnham pledging to raise concerns over the plans.

In a Commons address on Monday, the Prime Minister told MPs it would be a “dereliction of duty” not to seek deeper partnership with the EU but said the British public will be the “boss” at every stage of renegotiating the relationship.

“If we are serious about promoting growth, controlling immigration, upholding our values and security, it is a conversation we must have,” he said.

“Sticking with the status quo is not good enough for Britain. Worse, it would be a major dereliction of duty to turn away.”

He added: “Our immediate priority is securing a successful outcome at the summit, and I believe we should then set up a serious dialogue about the different options for our relationship in the long term.”

“At every stage, the British public will be the boss, and I am clear that public opinion currently supports a pragmatic approach like the one I am suggesting.”

Mr Burnham said the upcoming talks present “an opportunity to make progress on two crucial issues: boosting UK growth and controlling illegal immigration”.

He added: “The summit will also be an opportunity to raise our concerns about Made in Europe and it is clear to me that there is an opportunity to make progress in all of these areas.”

“Together, these deals will add the equivalent of over £10 billion per year to the UK economy by 2040, with the potential to add significantly more.”

The summit has been fixed for November 20 in Brussels following months of uncertainty after its postponement due to Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation.

Managing director of M&S Food Alex Freudmann said a deal to cut red tape for food and drink would mean “fresher food and fuller shelves” for customers while “lifting the pressure of the weekly shop”.

“A shipment of M&S Food to Northern Ireland used to need one document. Now it needs over 200. That paperwork doesn’t make food any safer, it just makes it slower, more expensive and more likely to go to waste,” he said.

“The sooner this agreement is signed, the better, 20 November is the moment finally to get the deal done.”

Alongside questions over the future of Britain’s trade relationship with the bloc, Mr Burnham has faced a backlash over his suggestion that Russia tried to influence the Brexit vote.

The Prime Minister denied he had sought to question the legitimacy of the 2016 referendum after telling The Rest Is Politics that on entering No.10 he was told it was “clear” that Moscow was behind state-sponsored interference.

“It is a matter of record that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 general election and we think it is inconceivable that this was the first time,” he told MPs.

In a statement on Monday, president of the European Council Antonio Costa said: “The European Union and the United Kingdom are like-minded partners, united by common values and shared interests.”

“Our security and prosperity are closely intertwined, making a strong partnership between us essential.”

“By deepening our co-operation, we can strengthen our ability to address the challenges of our time, strengthen our resilience and promote stability in Europe and beyond.”