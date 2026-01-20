Bushido Gibraltar Concludes Successful Christmas Gradings and Sets Ambitious International Agenda for 2026

Bushido Gibraltar brought its Christmas grading programme to a successful conclusion with 29 academy students progressing through the ranks, from junior beginners to senior black belts. The latest gradings reflected months of dedication, discipline, and consistent weekly training across all age groups.

Sensei Anthony Joaquin praised the patience, determination, respect, and commitment shown by students throughout the year, while also highlighting the vital support provided by academic black belt coaches who oversaw the grading process.

The gradings covered a wide range of levels, beginning with the youngest practitioners aged four to seven. Lucia Gordon and Tiffany Pilcher successfully achieved white belt status, while Jack Hoare and Zayn Ben Hammou were awarded yellow belts. Gregor Volny was also graded up to yellow belt.

At senior level, Tyrene Peliza was promoted to Black Belt 1st Dan, while Keiron Ignacio and Karim Kopriva achieved Black Belt 2nd Dan status, marking significant milestones in their martial arts journeys.

In the junior development pathway, Yarah Matos and Noel Matos were recognised with Junior Coach Award Level One, underlining Bushido Gibraltar’s continued focus on leadership development and long-term progression within the academy.

Looking ahead to 2026, Bushido Gibraltar is preparing for a packed calendar that includes extensive competition training and participation in multiple international tournaments abroad. The academy will also host international events at home, with activities taking place at the Ju Jitsu Academy Association headquarters at North Jumpers Bastion on Rosia Road.

An open international Ju Jitsu event is scheduled to take place in Gibraltar this March, while plans are already in place for the annual international weekend at the end of May. Interest is already strong, with international participants from across Britain confirming attendance for the 2027 edition.

The growing international profile of Bushido Gibraltar is further reinforced through ongoing projects involving Bushido Great Britain, Bushido North Morocco, Bushido Northern Spain (Zaragoza), and Bushido Mexico. Several associations have already expressed interest in attending this year’s events and engaging with the academy’s training programmes.

The annual Bushido Gibraltar Ju Jitsu weekend will once again be open to all associations and practitioners, offering a varied and inclusive training programme. Sessions will feature high-level instructors ranging from experienced sensei to professor grades. Training will be divided between competition-focused formats inside the dojo and outdoor sessions in the main courtyard, covering weapons training, empty-hand kata, realistic street self-defence, and more.

With opportunities open to students from as young as four years old through to practitioners well into later life, Bushido Gibraltar is entering 2026 with confidence, ambition, and a growing international reputation.