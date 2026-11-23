Just weeks after successfully hosting the UN Ju Jitsu World Conference and Competitions Bushido Gibraltar representatives were once again on the road.

Bushido Gibraltar was represented at the Bushido Association's annual international ju jitsu course, held at its headquarters in Ellesmere Port, Great Britain, with around 100 students attending a full day of training and development.

The Saturday event brought together Bushido senior instructors, who each delivered sessions sharing their individual expertise with students of all ages and abilities. The programme included a series of morning courses led by the senior instructors, followed by a second development session after a short break.

The event also welcomed new Bushido associates, contributing to what organisers described as a successful gathering, with a strong turnout and plenty of talent on display.

Bushido Gibraltar's Sensei Tony described the opportunity to be part of the growing association as a privilege, highlighting the value of bringing instructors and students together to share knowledge and develop traditional ju jitsu.

The day's activities concluded with a gala dinner and presentations to Bushido instructors.

Looking ahead, Bushido Gibraltar will turn its attention to its end-of-year club competitions, with grading opportunities planned for students ready to progress before the Christmas break.

The club is also preparing for a busy 2027, with a programme of ju jitsu courses, competitions and other activities planned for the new year.

Sensei Tony and his team described the coming year as another opportunity to build on the association's development and provide further opportunities for students to train, compete and develop their skills.

