Bushido Ju-Jitsu Academy Strengthens International and Domestic Programme

The Bushido Ju-Jitsu Academy continued its busy programme of international and domestic commitments, which in recent months has brought the association to the forefront of the martial arts scene.

This past weekend, members of the Gibraltar academy travelled to Tangier on an official visit to the Bushido Ju-Jitsu Academy International Association in Tangier, North Morocco.

There, they met with Sensei Ahmed Elouahabi (3rd Dan, Ju-Jitsu Africa Sport Dojo) and Sensei Mohcine Zouay (3rd Dan, Ju-Jitsu Club Victoria), whose clubs are located in the Bendibane area of Tangier.

Senior Chief Instructor and founder member of Bushido Gibraltar, Sensei Tony, visited Tangier for the first time in two years, renewing contact with the clubs, instructors, and students. The visit has been hailed as a resounding success.

“Upon our arrival on Friday morning, we spent most of the day catching up with our country representatives and team members to discuss various Ju-Jitsu matters and the future of our development and training programmes,” said Sensei Tony.

“This official visit also marked the 18th anniversary since Sensei Mojib Benhakim and I introduced the Bushido Gibraltar Headquarters Ju-Jitsu System.

“It was a productive and meaningful session, helping us prepare for the future as we aim to evolve many of the technical aspects of Ju-Jitsu internationally, alongside our senior representatives from each member country of the Gibraltar Ju-Jitsu Academy International Association Headquarters.

“We are working together as a single professional team of experienced senior instructors, fully backed by Bushido Headquarters Gibraltar.”

The first Ju-Jitsu course of the weekend took place on Saturday, featuring senior instructors, coaches, and up-and-coming brown belts preparing for their coveted 1st Dan black belts during next year’s visit to Tangier.

“It was three hours of non-stop practice under a punishing heatwave,” added Sensei Tony. “The training was demanding, but the Tangier students, true warriors, rose to every challenge thrown at them—coming back stronger each time.”

On Sunday, another Ju-Jitsu course took place at a local sports hall, focusing on both children and adult self-defence. The mats were divided into two areas—one for children and one for adults. Around 70 students participated and fully supported the session, which lasted three hours despite the extreme heat.

“All in all, we’re back stronger than ever, with many exciting developments expected over the next three years.”

Bushido Tangier presented Sensei Tony with a personal award and made additional presentations to Sensei Mojib Benhakim (2nd Dan), who serves as country representative, official translator, and academy welfare officer.

Domestic Programme Focuses on Children and Self-Defence

Back home, Bushido Ju-Jitsu Academy also completed its own student grading presentations and began preparations for a summer of children’s activities.

Starting Monday, July 14, the academy will be running this year’s Children’s Ju-Jitsu Summer Sports Programme, which is free for all children aged 5 and over.

Location: Bayside Sports Hall

Days: Mondays and Wednesdays

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sessions will include fun, action-packed training in traditional Ju-Jitsu techniques.

Grading Presentations

The academy also hosted its Annual End-of-Term Student Gradings, during which 24 students from white to blue belt levels achieved promotion, maintaining the high standards expected of Bushido Gibraltar’s internationally recognised association.

Group 1 (Ages 7–9):

White Belt:

Jack Hoare

Kayden Borda

Emilia Shelley

Yellow Belt:

Ziad Loudiyi

Muad’dip Kopriva

Lucas Gordon

Green Belt:

Imran Jalarbi

Noah Rodriguez

Group 2 (8 years and above):

White Belt:

Logan McIntosh

Eva Shelley

Yellow Belt:

Mohamed Bouzid

Elliot Fuller

Green Belt:

Mia Farnden

Sienna Farnden

Blue Belt:

Kendi Surridge

Adult Section:

White Belt:

Gregor Volny

Jasper Pratt

Ian McCormick

Ian Linares

Leo Grabarek-Dandridge

David Garcia

Orange Belt:

Samantha Farnden

James Turnbull

Green Belt:

Hannah Edwards

Anthony