Drivers entering La Línea’s low-emission zones without the required authorisation face fines of €200, with the city council beginning enforcement on November 15.

The restrictions apply to low-emission zones (Zonas de Bajas Emisiones, or ZBE) and special sensitivity zones (Zonas de Especial Sensibilidad, or ZES) across the municipality.

The main low-emission zone, in the town centre, covers an area of 1.5 kilometres, with most streets within it reserved for pedestrians.

Vehicles displaying Zero, ECO, C or B environmental labels are currently permitted to circulate within the ZBE. However, from January 2027, vehicles with a B label will also be excluded.

The restrictions are tighter in ZES areas, where access is limited to residents with parking spaces. Other vehicles are prohibited from entering, with bicycles and electric scooters exempt from the restrictions.

The streets covered by the scheme are Picasso, Carboneros, Méndez Núñez, Duque de Tetuán, del Sol, Isabel la Católica, Aurora, San Pedro, Rafael de León, Doctor Villar, San Pablo, Lutgardo López Muñoz, Alfonso X, Pasaje Torres Vico, Real, Plaza de la Iglesia, Plaza Fariñas, Plaza Cruz Herrera, Hércules, Cadalso, Padre Rodríguez Cantizano, de Las Flores, Padre Junco, Cervantes, Álvarez Quintero, Carteya, Jardines, del Teatro, del Alba, Pasaje del Ángel, San Luis and Maestro Muñoz Molleda.

Vehicles can circulate without restrictions around the perimeter of the ZBE, which includes Avenida de España, Plaza de la Constitución, Clavel, Granada, López de Ayala and Salvador Dalí.

La Línea Mayor, Juan Franco, said the introduction of fines followed a legal obligation arising from a Royal Decree approved by the Spanish Government on October 6.

Mr Franco said: “Law obliges all the municipalities with low-emission zones, as La Línea, to fine any vehicle accessing to those areas without required authorisations.”

He urged residents to ensure they complied with the restrictions and avoid entering areas where their vehicles were not permitted.

“I warn all the citizens to make all the needed arrangements. Banned vehicles, please, do not enter. Look for alternative routes and check all the updates on the website to obtain any information or ask for any authorisation on an ad hoc basis to access into these areas,” he said.

Further information and updates are available at zbe.lalinea.es.