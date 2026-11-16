The coastal municipalities of La Línea and San Roque have publicly opposed plans for an anchorage off the coast between La Alcaidesa and Manilva which have recently been approved by Spain’s civil navigation authority, the Dirección General de Marina Mercante.

The space has been earmarked as an outer anchorage for the Port of Algeciras, where up to 11 vessels can wait until such time as they can dock, and the development has been welcomed by the port authority and the Asociación de Empresas de Servicios de la Bahía (AESBA), a trade group composed of local firms that provide services to industry.

La Línea has consistently opposed the project, citing the potential negative effects on the seabed, wildlife, the socio-economic environment and the coastal landscape, the council communicating its reservations to the Spanish government, with cross-party support, as far back as 2024.

Similarly, San Roque too has historically been against the move.

The mayor of La Línea, Juan Franco, expressed his concerns on the potential impact of oil tankers and other large vessels on city’s environmentally sustainable economic model, particularly given the proximity of the proposed anchorage to one of the municipality’s most valuable tourist areas.

He also highlighted the site’s proximity to the Estrecho Oriental marine Special Area of Conservation

“We believe this is an outrage,” he said, “an external burden that our city is under no obligation to bear, as we will not receive any form of compensation.”

He went on to describe the decision as “yet another blow to the local economy”.

“Just as they have decided to establish an outer anchorage at La Línea, this ministry could also have decided to build a railway branch line [to La Línea], as we have repeatedly called for.”

Mr Franco said he expected to meet representatives of the Government of Gibraltar and, separately, La Línea’s local fishermen to assess the potential impact on the town’s small fishing industry.

He also announced that the council would take action against the project, including tabling motions against the development at Mancomunidad and Diputación de Cádiz levels, and taking their case before the administrative courts.

He was willing to coordinate a joint response with the municipality of San Roque, he added.

The council is also considering a formal request for La Línea to have representation on the Port of Algeciras board.

The city should have a “voice and vote” in the management of the port, he said, given that the management board is empowered to make decisions affecting economic activity and land use along La Línea’s coastline.

Lack of local representation was a “contradiction”, he said.

In San Roque, mayor Juan Carlos Ruiz-Boix reiterated that municipal council’s long-held objections to the project, again with support across party lines, and said he would continue pressing the relevant authorities to prevent the anchorage from coming into operation.

“Throughout six decades, the interests of the industrial and tourism sectors have been harmonised, achieving a coexistence that is currently being undermined by the Algeciras Port Authority.”

He added that the council would explore “any avenue” that could lead to the suspension of the anchorage’s implementation.

As a first step, San Roque will request updated information from the Port of Algeciras on occupancy levels at its four existing anchorages sited in the Bay of Gibraltar as, Mr Ruiz-Boix said, the documentation accompanying the application contained occupancy figures and forecasts dating back to 2007, when the existing anchorages were at 60% capacity.

The actual figure was likely to be lower today, he suggested, given the greater cargo capacity of newer container ships, which do not anchor but operate directly within the port before departing.

The resolution approving the project states that the only permitted activity for vessels using the anchorage would be to wait for their turn to enter the port.

However, Mr Ruiz-Boix questioned whether vessels would adhere strictly to that restriction.

“None of us believe they will simply sit idly by without carrying out any maintenance activities,” he said, warning that this could result in the dumping of waste of the kind frequently found washed up on beaches in the Bay.

Both he and Mr Franco have called for an environmental impact assessment examining the potential effects of the anchorage on marine biodiversity and the seabed, but Mr Ruiz-Boix warned of the possible introduction of invasive species that could damage the marine environment and fishing grounds, which he described as “crucial” to the region’s fishing industry.

Other concerns included a possible “serious deterioration in the quality of bathing waters” and “aesthetic damage” to the landscape, he said, adding that tourism-related employment in San Roque also benefited La Línea, Algeciras and Los Barrios, arguing that defending San Roque’s economy protected the interests of the wider Campo de Gibraltar.

He concluded with “a call for responsibility and consensus to protect both [economic] sectors, and to find a common ground for the Campo de Gibraltar’s benefit”.

AESBA, meanwhile, has welcomed the proposed anchorage, arguing that it would improve navigational safety, reduce environmental risks and help maintain the port’s international competitiveness.

The chairman of the Port of Algeciras, Gerardo Landaluce, emphasised that the anchorage would allow more orderly management of one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors, the Strait of Gibraltar, where east-west and north-south traffic accounts for more than 120,000 vessels each year.

“This is a significant step forward in improving the port’s safety, efficiency and competitiveness, providing greater certainty for shipping companies and operators,” he said.

Mr Landaluce said the project would clear maritime traffic from areas where vessels converge to enter the Strait of Gibraltar maritime Traffic Separation Scheme, while improving coordination at the entrance to and exit from the Port of Algeciras.

The project therefore has an international dimension because of its implications for navigation in the Strait.