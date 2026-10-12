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Mon 12th Oct, 2026

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UK/Spain News

La Línea - First week of Spain’s revised traffic rules sees 19 PLET seizures, 47 fines

By Maria Jesus Corrales
12th October 2026

La Línea’s Policía Local has reported that 47 fines have been levied and, in 19 cases, Personal Light Electric Transporters (PLETs, such as electric scooters) seized since the nationwide introduction on new traffic regulations on October 1. 

Most of the offences recorded by officers involved riding in pedestrianised areas and failing to wear a helmet, although other violations included carrying two people on one scooter and riding at night without reflective equipment or lights. 

The new regulations state that PLET riders must be 15 years old at least, and helmets are compulsory. Reflective vests must also be worn when riding at night or in conditions of poor visibility, with the requirement applying at all times to those who use PLETs as part of their employment. 

Riding PLETs on pavements, pedestrianised areas, motorways, dual carriageways and intercity roads is prohibited, with usage restricted to urban areas and cycle lanes. 

Riding under the influence of alcohol or drugs can result in fines ranging from €500 to €1,000. Using a mobile phone or headphones while riding carries a €200 fine. 

The regulations also state that, since PLETs are designed for one rider at a time, no passengers can be carried. 

No driving licence is required to use a personal mobility vehicle,  

The new rules also introduce requirements for the PLET to be registered with and receive a roadworthiness certificate issued by Spain’s Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT), and for third-party liability insurance. 

La Línea’s Policía Local wishes to advise the public that spot checks are being carried out across the municipality, including the town centre and residential neighbourhoods. 

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