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Mon 12th Oct, 2026

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UK/Spain News

La Línea - Seila Pavón takes PSOE reins in La Línea with ‘pride, responsibility and enthusiasm’

By Maria Jesus Corrales
12th October 2026

The Partido Socialista Obrero Español (PSOE) has officially presented Seila Pavón as their mayoral candidate in La Línea’s next municipal elections, with Ms Pavón pledging to prioritise housing, stable employment and closer engagement with residents. 

She also said she was taking on the challenge with “pride, a sense of responsibility and great enthusiasm” in her first statements to the media. 

The local elections slated for 23 May 2027 will see Ms Pavón challenge the incumbent, La Línea 100x100’s Juan Franco, who will have held the office for more than a decade. 

The PSOE’s general secretary in the province of Cádiz, Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, highlighted Pavón’s local roots and professional background, describing the law graduate and mother with more than 20 years of experience of cross-border employment as someone familiar with the economic and social realities facing the town. 

“She is a person... who experiences first-hand the difficulties faced by those more than 15,000 cross-border workers and who will work with the utmost rigour,” Mr Ruiz Boix said. 

“Her guiding principle defines her perfectly: listening to people before making decisions.” 

He also highlighted the measures introduced by the Spanish government in response to the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the Rock, which he said had provided security for businesses and workers in the Campo de Gibraltar. 

Pavón outlined her priorities should she be elected, identifying difficulties accessing housing and the need to create stable employment in the municipality as key challenges. 

She summarised her political project under three themes, “approachability, good management and the future.” 

She also said her electoral programme would be developed from the ground up, taking into account the views of residents, workers and local organisations. 

“I am not here to lose. I am here to fight for it, to build an open and progressive team, because I want the people of La Línea to decide the kind of city they dream of,” she added. 

PSOE councillor Rosa Ramírez resigns 

Meanwhile, the PSOE has lost one of its councillors, veteran activist Rosa Ramírez, after personal circumstances drove here to submit her resignation from the council. 

Mr Franco met Ms Ramírez to bid her farewell and thanked her for her commitment and involvement in the community, particularly her support for the Amanecer residents’ association and her work with the Café y Calor association. 

Franco also praised her courteous conduct in political life and in her scrutiny of local government finances. 

Ms Ramírez said she intended to continue volunteering for La Línea’s neighbourhood and community associations, as she had done for the past 46 years. 

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