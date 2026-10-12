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Mon 12th Oct, 2026

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UK/Spain News

Algeciras - Spanish govt office in Campo temporarily ceases in-person consultation for works

By Maria Jesus Corrales
12th October 2026

The Spanish government has closed its public-facing administrative offices in the Campo de Gibraltar temporarily, redirecting queries that cannot be handled by local authorities and agencies to its website and via phone consultation. 

The offices’ building at Plaza Juan de Lima, Algeciras, have suffered from water ingress for some time and, while refurbishments works are under way, staff have been asked to work remotely. 

The Spanish government have also announced plans to provide in-person services at other premises in Algeciras, although the location has yet to be confirmed. 

A spokesperson said that the building posed no risk to employees or members of the public, as surveyors have found no fundamental structural damage and had already assessed what repairs were needed. 

They also discovered that the water was entering the office building via the two neighbouring properties, Algeciras’s municipal museum and the Capilla de la Caridad. 

The spokesperson went on to say that, in August, formal requests had been made to both the city council and the Diocese of Cádiz and Ceuta asking both institutions to address the building defects, though neither had offered any reply thus far. 

Officials overseeing the financial management of government buildings have said that, to ensure the offices’ future, the leaking should be fixed at the sources and have considered alternative premises until such time as the neighbouring properties have completed due repairs.

 

Contact details

Applications, correspondence and documents intended for any Spanish government ministry or national agency, and for the Oficina de Coordinación del Campo de Gibraltar, should be submitted online at https://sede.administracion.gob.es/servicios-electronicos/registro-electronico-general-age 

Requests for residency and work permits and their renewal, as well as other matters relevant to non-Spanish nationals can be submitted online at https://sede.administracionespublicas.gob.es/procedimientos/index/categoria/34 while queries and follow-ups can be directed to the site above or by email to oficina_extranjeros.cadiz@correo.gob.es or algeciras.cadiz@correo.gob.es 

The telephone number for general enquiries is 956 989 287. 

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