Gibraltar marked the World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse on November 19 with a focus on the shared responsibility of safeguarding children and ensuring their concerns are heard and taken seriously.

The Gibraltar Child Protection Committee brings together representatives from the Care Agency, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Health Authority, the Education Department, Childline and other services working with children and families.

Its role includes strengthening cooperation between organisations and ensuring they work effectively, individually and together, to protect children and promote their welfare.

The committee develops and reviews safeguarding policies and procedures, examines arrangements for professional training, learns from cases and reviews efforts to prevent child abuse.

Its work seeks to identify where improvements are needed and support a coordinated approach to safeguarding children across Gibraltar.

While agencies have specific safeguarding duties, parents, relatives, neighbours, teachers, sports coaches and volunteers can also play a role by listening to children, taking concerns seriously and seeking advice if they are worried about a child’s safety or wellbeing.

Public Health Gibraltar’s work on Adverse Childhood Experiences also focuses on prevention.

These experiences can include abuse, neglect and exposure to domestic abuse or substance misuse in the home and can have lasting effects on a child’s health and wellbeing.

The Director of Public Health established a multi-agency group to examine Adverse Childhood Experiences in Gibraltar.

Its work has included mapping existing services, reviewing factors that protect children from adversity and developing recommendations aimed at breaking cycles of harm across generations.

Childline Gibraltar also works on prevention and direct support through community programmes involving schools, youth organisations, parents and caregivers.

Its parenting workshops and courses provide support to families, while children and young people can use the service to discuss issues including abuse, difficulties at home or feeling unsafe.

Trained listeners provide emotional support and help young people explore their concerns at their own pace.

The service is confidential, subject to safeguarding and legal exceptions where information needs to be shared to protect someone from harm.

Children and young people can contact Childline on 8008 and Teenline on 8009 free every day from 5pm to 9pm, or use the chat service at childline.gi.

Anyone concerned that a child may be experiencing abuse or neglect can contact the Care Agency on 200 78528 during office hours.

Outside office hours, an on-call social worker can be contacted through the Royal Gibraltar Police on 200 72500.

If a child is in immediate danger, 999 should be called.

The World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse highlights the role of services and the wider community in preventing abuse and ensuring children are listened to, supported and protected.