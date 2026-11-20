The Ministry for Transport has launched two digital services in the Gibraltar Nature Reserve giving visitors access to information and live shuttle tracking through QR codes placed across Gibraltar.

One service provides access to a Visitor Info Hub to help visitors plan their day, while the other shows the Nature Reserve shuttle live on a map.

The initiative is intended to support the Ministry of Tourism by making it easier for visitors to move around the Nature Reserve and spend more time exploring its attractions.

The shuttle tracker is also being used as a prototype for a wider live bus tracking system for Gibraltar, which is expected to launch in about a month.

The planned system will allow residents and visitors to follow buses in real time.

The Ministry said the Nature Reserve shuttle tracker could also encourage visitors to explore more of the Upper Rock on foot by allowing them to check when the next shuttle is due rather than plan their visit around a timetable.

The launch comes alongside investment in sites across the Upper Rock.

The Moorish Castle and World War Two Tunnels have been upgraded, while work is under way at Tovey Cottage and O’Hara’s Battery.

The Ministry is also working with the Chamber of Commerce and the GFSB to include commercial businesses on the digital platform, allowing visitors to find places to eat, drink and shop.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “The Nature Reserve is one of Gibraltar's finest assets, and we want every visitor to make the most of it. These QR codes put everything they need in the palm of their hand, from planning their day to knowing exactly when the shuttle will arrive.”

“Together with the new sites and the investment we have made on the Upper Rock, this means visitors will want to stay longer, walk further and enjoy more. We hope they take home a simple message: Gibraltar offers a world-class tourism experience.”

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Improving the visitor experience is central to our vision for tourism in Gibraltar. We want visitors not only to enjoy our iconic attractions but to discover everything else Gibraltar has to offer. This initiative is an excellent example of how technology and collaboration across Government can help us achieve that. By making it easier for visitors to plan their day and explore at their own pace, we are encouraging them to spend more time enjoying Gibraltar. Working together, we can continue to strengthen our tourism product and ensure that visitors leave with wonderful memories and every reason to return.”