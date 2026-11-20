The Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau has unveiled a new stamp issue and accompanying 50 pence coin commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Gibraltar Amateur Radio Society.

The issue also marks 80 years since the first licence carrying the ZB2 prefix was issued in Gibraltar.

Amateur radio activity in Gibraltar developed after wartime radio restrictions were lifted in the late 1940s, with local and military enthusiasts assembling their own stations.

In 1946, the first licence with the ZB2 prefix, ZB2A, was issued to the RAF Amateur Radio Club.

The stamp collection was created by artist Jonathan Pointer together with Gibraltarian graphic artist Stephen Perera and traces the history of amateur radio and the Gibraltar Amateur Radio Society.

It comprises four stamps, with two values referencing codes traditionally used by amateur radio operators when ending a contact.

The number 73 means “best regards”, while 88 means “lots of love”. Both have been used as postal values in the collection.

The accompanying 50 pence coin features the Gibraltar Amateur Radio Society logo on the reverse alongside the inscriptions '50th Anniversary Gibraltar Amateur Radio Society ' and '80th Anniversary First Gibraltar Amateur Contact'.

The obverse features the Coat of Arms of the Government of Gibraltar with the inscription 'Charles III - King of Gibraltar - 2026'.

The stamp collection and coin are available from the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau website.

The bureau thanked Rodney Pereira, ZB3P, and Ken Ruiz, ZB2MD, from the Gibraltar Amateur Radio Society for their assistance with the collection.

The Gibraltar Amateur Radio Society holds weekly meetings that are open to members of the public.

These are held on most Wednesdays at 8.30pm at its premises next to the Cormorant Camber Boat Owners Club at Coaling Island.

Further information is available on the Gibraltar Amateur Radio Society website.