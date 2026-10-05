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Mon 5th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Chang-Chipolina wins it again

By Stephen Ignacio
5th October 2026

On the back of his participation at this summer’s Commonwealth Games, Christian Chang-Chipolina returned to local competition to add another trophy to his cabinet.
The youngster, defending his title as the 2025 GASA Endurance Swim champion, repeated his success this weekend with another win.
This was his fourth season winning the event.
The Endurance Race has itself been renamed and is now known as the Walter Warwick Memorial Shield. Walter was the oldest swimmer to have competed in the annual race.
The Endurance Swim celebrated its 80th anniversary, having first been established in 1946.
The race was traditionally swum between Eastern Beach and Catalan Bay during the summer bathing season.
Following concerns over the safety of the route due to weather conditions and maritime traffic, the race was moved to within the port waters. It now starts at a later time of the year, towards the close of summer and into early autumn.
Fatima Soussi Ayuso was to provide some excitement with a close finish just seconds behind Christian.

Update. Full results table added with final paragraph highlighting the female category winner.

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