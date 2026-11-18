The Gibraltar Padel Association’s Master Final 2026 saw five division titles decided across the men’s and women’s categories, with several closely contested matches bringing the competition to a conclusion.

In the men’s first division, I. Mizhari and D. Christie claimed the title with a straight-sets victory over D. Casciaro and S. Cumbo, winning 2-0.

The women’s second division title went to A. Garro and C. Vauhaun, who also secured a 2-0 victory, defeating L. Bado and S. Edwards.

There were three other finals, with two going the distance. F. Zivkovic and A. Marin won the men’s second division after overcoming B. Hill and K. Sciortino 2-1, while J. Cook and D. Quash claimed the men’s third division title with an identical 2-1 result against G. Jones and G. Linares.

In the women’s third division, L. Ferrary and S. Charvetto completed a 2-0 victory over K. Baker and Z. Ramos.

The association is also continuing its junior development programme following its first juniors tournament earlier this season, with two further competitions scheduled for December.

The under-15s tournament will take place on Sunday, December 6, followed by a students' competition for players aged 15 to 21 on Sunday, December 20. Both events will be held at Bayside Sports Complex, starting at 10.30am.

Entry is free for Gibraltar Padel Association members, while non-members will be required to pay £5 to join. Prizes will be awarded to winners and runners-up.

Meanwhile, the association, in conjunction with The Bulb, will stage a Corporate Lightning Padel Tournament on Tuesday, December 1 and Wednesday, December 2, in aid of the GBC Open Day.

The competition will feature men's and women's divisions, with matches getting underway from 9am on the opening day. Following demand, companies will be permitted to enter an unlimited number of teams.

Registration closing on Friday, November 27.

