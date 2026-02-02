Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Feb, 2026

Chief Justice tightens restriction on mobile phones in court 

By Chronicle Staff
2nd February 2026

The Gibraltar Court Service has tightened restrictions on the use of mobile phones with immediate effect, effectively banning their use in courtrooms and within the court building. 

The move comes after two videos recorded in the public area of the Magistrates’ Court and the Supreme Court, as well as a photo taken in one of the courtrooms, were posted on social media recently. 

Taking images or video and audio recordings in Gibraltar’s courts was already prohibited but the new restriction tightens this further and applies to all court users except for court staff, accredited journalists and practising legal representatives. 

It follows a direction from the Chief Justice, Anthony Dudley, and was communicated to law firms in a circular issued on Monday. 

The prohibition applies in all courtrooms and throughout the court building.  

“Court users are advised that, following recent incidents, revised and clarified restrictions on the use of electronic devices have now been implemented with immediate effect,” the circular said. 

“All mobile telephones and any other electronic devices capable of communication, sound and audio recording, image capture or transmission must be switched off and kept out of sight at all times within the courtrooms and building.” 

“This prohibition applies whether or not the device is in silent, flight, or similar mode.” 

“The use of such devices for research and text-based communication is permitted only for court staff, accredited members of the press and practising legal representatives.” 

“These measures are necessary to preserve the integrity of court proceedings and the orderly administration of justice.”  

“Lawyers are requested to draw this prohibition to the attention of their clients and any persons attending court with them.”  

“Clear signage reflecting the above prohibition has been placed within the court building and court staff have been instructed to enforce compliance.” 

