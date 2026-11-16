The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, visited St Joseph’s Lower and Upper Primary schools last week as part of his regular visits to schools.

During the visit, Dr Cortes met senior teaching teams, spoke to teachers and pupils and viewed construction work being carried out by SITUS.

The company is building new facilities in what was formerly the schools’ inner patio.

Dr Cortes said: “I was most impressed with the progress being made on the new build, which the staff tell me is visible by the day. The school deserves to be brought up to the standards of the new ones we’ve built."

"I am so grateful to staff for their bearing with the works, but I know from them that the contractors are going out of their way to ensure that classes can proceed without disruption.”

“I am grateful too to the residents in the neighbourhood and I know that the whole community of the South District will benefit once the project is completed.”