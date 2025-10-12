Children create spooky potions in Kitchen Studios workshop

Youngsters created ‘hocus pocus’ potions in a fun interactive class organised by Kitchen Studios in celebration of GEMA Gallery’s 10th anniversary.

Children aged between five and 10 years old spent an hour mixing glitter and colourful liquids to create their own potion.

The class was led by Alex Menez who inspired the children to express themselves through art.

Kitchen Studios will be hosting events for children during their three-month takeover of GEMA Gallery.

The next potion making class will be held on October 28, and Kitchen is hosting a neon painting workshop on October 30 at GEMA.

For more information visit: www.gibkitchen.com