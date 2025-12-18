Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Dec, 2025

Children Shine at Annual Bushido Ju Jitsu Academy Christmas Competitions

By Stephen Ignacio
18th December 2025

Jumpers Bastion on Rosia Road was the vibrant setting for this year’s Annual Christmas Bushido Ju Jitsu Academy International Association Children’s Competitions, bringing together young athletes, families, and coaches for a full afternoon of festive martial arts action.
The event opened with Group 1, featuring boys and girls aged 4 to 7. Competitors were divided into two mixed-age divisions — 4–5 years and 6–7 years — with participants taking part in energetic one-minute bouts focused on throwing, controlling, and hold-down techniques. For many of the youngest athletes, it was their first taste of competitive Ju Jitsu, and they rose to the occasion with enthusiasm and determination.
The pace continued with Group 2, made up of competitors aged 8 to 15. These categories were split into 8–10 years and 11+ years, again with boys and girls competing within their age groups. This section featured Continuous Sparring, producing fast-paced exchanges, impressive skill, and plenty of crowd-pleasing moments throughout the afternoon.
Coaches and organisers reported a highly successful event, noting the strong turnout and the unwavering support from parents, families, and friends, whose encouragement added to the positive atmosphere.
The Academy also highlighted the commitment of its coaching team, who have been training extensively and recently achieved their Level 2 Coaching Award, underscoring the club’s dedication to developing both athletes and instructors.
Looking ahead, excitement is already building for 2026. The Academy confirmed that they will be sending a Gibraltar National Team to next year’s United Nations Ju Jitsu Association World Congress, which will be hosted in Sicily, Italy, under the leadership of Sensei Gerry Spinner, 7th Dan Ju Jitsu.
The day concluded on a high note, with Sensei Tony praising all participants for their effort, spirit, and sportsmanship — a fitting end to a fantastic Wednesday of children’s Ju Jitsu in Gibraltar.

