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Tue 6th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Chipolina Andalusian Champion

By Stephen Ignacio
6th October 2026

Twenty-five-year-old Julian Chipolina claimed the Andalusian championship title at the Circuito de Jerez Ángel Nieto this weekend, completing a successful return to motorcycle racing after several years away from the sport.
Chipolina entered the weekend competing in Round Four of the Copa de España alongside the final round of the Andalusian Championship, knowing the regional title was within his grasp.
It was his first championship fight since 2018, when, aged 16, he missed out on the title. Having subsequently stopped racing in 2019 due to a lack of funding, Chipolina returned to competition last year.
The weekend started in difficult conditions, with strong winds creating problems during Friday’s free practice sessions. Chipolina was among several riders caught out, taking a trip through the gravel, although he was able to continue and build towards Saturday’s qualifying.
He qualified third in the Copa de España classification and first in the Andalusian category, earning his first front-row start for the sprint race.
Chipolina went on to finish sixth overall in the Copa de España sprint and first in the Andalusian classification. Rather than taking unnecessary risks, he described riding within his limits and focusing on the bigger picture of securing the championship.
That approach continued as he completed his title bid, maintaining a steady rhythm in what he described as brutal wind conditions and riding much of the race alone.
Crossing the finish line confirmed Chipolina as Andalusian champion, eight years after his previous attempt at winning the championship.
The success completed an impressive period since joining Mdr Competicion. Over the past year, Chipolina has recorded six podium finishes and three victories, culminating in the championship title.
His achievement was also celebrated by supporters in Gibraltar who had followed his progress throughout the weekend, bringing a successful conclusion to his 2026 Andalusian Championship campaign.

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