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Thu 1st Oct, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltar International Dance Festival to mark 25th anniversary in 2027

By Chronicle Staff
1st October 2026

The Gibraltar International Dance Festival will mark its 25th anniversary when it returns to the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre from February 9 to 13, 2027.

The competitive event, organised by M.O Productions and affiliated to the British Federation of Festivals, will feature Children, Junior and Adult categories.

Competitors will be able to enter solos, duets and trios, small groups and formations across a range of dance styles.

A number of bursaries and trophies will also be awarded during the festival.

The M.O Productions Bursary Award carries a prize of £750 and a trophy, while the Best Female Dancer and Best Male Dancer awards each carry £250 and a trophy.

The Best Choreography award carries £150 and a trophy, while the Lawrence Robles Award for Most Promising Dancer also carries £150 and a trophy.

The closing date for entries is December 7, 2026.

Further information is available by emailing gidf02@gmail.com.

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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