Gibraltar cohort begins Global Emerging Leaders Programme

A group of young people from Gibraltar has begun the Global Emerging Leaders Programme, known locally as the “Washington Programme”, with a series of introductory meetings in Gibraltar and London ahead of a visit to Washington, D.C.

The Gibraltar cohort recently met the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, and the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, at No 6 Convent Place.

The programme, organised by the Advanced Leadership Foundation in partnership with the Government of Gibraltar, is designed to give participants exposure to political, business, diplomatic and civic leadership in the United Kingdom and the United States.

The programme began on Friday with the group hosted in London by Baroness Hooper, who led a discussion on the political and institutional systems of the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The session examined the different political structures, decision-making processes and institutional relationships underpinning the three systems, as well as their approaches to governance and international relations.

Baroness Hooper also shared her experience of the political and diplomatic environment in which those systems operate.

The London programme forms the opening stage of the initiative before the cohort travels to Washington, D.C.

During the programme, participants will take part in lectures, discussions, meetings and practical projects aimed at developing leadership skills and improving their understanding of international institutions and contemporary global issues.

In Washington, the cohort is expected to meet senior figures from political, governmental, diplomatic, business and civic institutions.

The programme will conclude in November, when participants will present their final projects before a closing ceremony.

Dr Cortes said: ““I look forward to meeting the cohort at the end of their journey in Washington in November and to seeing how they take the knowledge, experiences and relationships gained through the programme back to Gibraltar. The Government wishes the 2026 cohort every success as they embark on the next stage of the programme in Washington, DC.”

Dr Garcia said: “The programme has undergone some changes this year which will need to be fully evaluated. Nonetheless, it sets the basis for young people from Gibraltar to gain a better understanding of how Washington DC operates. It dovetails perfectly with the work that the Government is already doing there and I am sure that our young ambassadors will take full advantage of the opportunity.”