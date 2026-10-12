Convent Christmas Fair Committee donates £1,000 to The Nautilus Project

The Convent Christmas Fair Committee has donated £1,000 to The Nautilus Project as part of a series of charitable contributions from funds raised through the Fair.

The Committee recently agreed to distribute additional funds to a number of Gibraltar charities and unanimously selected The Nautilus Project as a beneficiary following its appeal.

The Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, welcomed Lewis Stagnetto and Melanie Soiza-Stagnetto to the Convent to receive the donation.

The funds will support The Nautilus Project’s work in marine conservation, environmental education and youth development, including training opportunities and practical experience for young people and students.

Mr Stagnetto said: “Youth training is at the core of the charity, giving young people and students experience across the different aspects of the marine work that we do.”

“The money will help train up our youth with skills they need for their university degrees.”

The donation is the third of several charitable contributions due to be announced in the lead-up to this year’s Convent Christmas Fair.

The Fair will take place on Thursday, November 26, from 12pm to 5.30pm.