Convent Christmas Fair Fund donates £1,000 to Cathedral Organ Fund

The Convent Christmas Fair Fund has donated £1,000 to the Cathedral Organ Fund to support the repair and maintenance of the organ at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned.

The Convent Committee recently agreed to distribute additional funds raised through the Fair to several Gibraltar charities. In view of the appeal, the committee unanimously selected the Cathedral Organ Fund as one of its beneficiaries.

The donation represents nearly 10% of the amount required to support the repair and maintenance of the organ, which is the last surviving pipe organ in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Gibraltar.

The preservation of the organ is important not only to the Cathedral, but also to Gibraltar’s wider religious, musical and cultural heritage.

The donation is the second of several charitable contributions that will be announced in the lead-up to this year’s Convent Christmas Fair.

The Fair will take place on November 26, 2026, from 12pm to 5.30pm.