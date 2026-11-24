The draw for this week's Junior Darts Corporation (JDC) World Cup took place at a gala event at the Sunborn Hotel on Monday evening.

The event, the first major occasion following the Winmau Open, which opened a week of international darts on the Rock, determined the groups for this week's competitions.

Gibraltar A were drawn into Group 3, where they will face England B, Scotland B and Hungary B.

Gibraltar B face an equally challenging competition after being drawn into Group 6, alongside Belgium A, Wales B and England A. Both Belgium and England are among the favourites.

The JDC events continue on Tuesday, with an 11am start for the Luke Littler Legacy Open. This will be followed later in the evening by the GDA's LIT Gibraltar Masters.

Wednesday will see the start of the JDC Junior World Championships.

More than 400 participants from 19 nations have converged on the Rock to take part in a week-long programme of events, bringing together some of the leading junior darts players from across the globe.

Added to this will be a record number of participants for the Gibraltar Masters, which will see some of Gibraltar's top darts players, both junior and senior, competing for a share of the prize money on offer.

In the first event of the week Mitchell Lawrie, 2025 JDC World Champion, was to triumph over Charlie O'Connor to lift the first trophy of the week, winning the Winmau Junior Open.

The 16-year-old defeated Ireland's Charlie O'Connor 6-2 on the main stage at the Europa Sports Complex after seeing off two-time Super16 Champion Lewis Cook in the last four.