Gibraltar junior darts player Ethan Pulham won three of his opening matches at the Europa Sports Hall on the first day of the JDC World Championship events, dropping just one leg in each of his first two victories.

He defeated Keelan McCormack and Todd Fage before averaging 84.31 in a 4–1 win over Germany’s Nils Herber. His run eventually came to an end against eventual semi-finalist Lewis Cook, with Ethan averaging 79.65 in a 4–1 defeat.

Nico Bado and Joey Andrades both reached the last 128. Nico averaged 77.08 in a 4–0 win over fellow Gibraltarian Ashley Mayanga before losing a deciding leg to Logan Neil-Symons, going down 4–3. Joey also came through a deciding leg, beating Ireland’s Cillian Grace 4–3 before exiting against Jake Hobbs.

There were also wins for Ollie Pratts, who beat Archie O’Driscoll 4–1, and Noah Victor, who defeated Charlie Grattage-Toon 4–2. Both progressed to the last 256.

Meanwhile, the Luke Littler Legacy Open got underway on Tuesday morning, with the Europa Sports Hall buzzing as spectators filled the stands to capacity.

The event, which has brought more than 400 junior players from 19 countries to the Rock, alongside managers, coaches and families, has also had a noticeable impact on local transport. Over the past two days, buses travelling from the city centre towards Europa Point have been operating at near full capacity, with numerous southbound services displaying "Full bus" signs as passengers attempted to board on Tuesday morning.