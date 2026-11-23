Monday morning marked another moment of celebration for Gibraltar darts as the Rock opened its doors to more than 400 young players from across the globe, arriving to participate in the JDC World Championships and associated events.

A week of darts got underway on Monday morning with the Winmau Gibraltar Open, with the Gibraltar Darts Association (GDA) also set to host a gala event for participating teams during the week.

Speaking ahead of the start of the competitions, GDA Vice President Nicholai Bado Snr welcomed the players, their families and supporters.

"Welcome to the Rock for JDC week. To every young player representing your country, I hope you get a moment to look up from the board and see who's cheering you on.

"Good luck to all the nations taking part. Team Gibraltar, enjoy playing in front of your home crowd. We'll be right there with you."

With some of the world's leading junior darts players back on the Rock, Europa Sports Centre was already buzzing with activity on Monday.

Building on the experience of previous editions, the Europa Sports Hall made use of its extended seating area this year. The additional space brought spectators closer to the competition while providing much-needed extra seating for the many travelling supporters.

Ahead of the competition, Gibraltar Darts also announced its two teams, with Nico Bado captaining Gibraltar A and Keith Medhurst leading Gibraltar B.

Gibraltar A

Nico Bado (Captain)

A trailblazer in Gibraltar darts, Nico became the youngest player to win a senior Gibraltar darts event. He also swept all six ranking titles during a single Youth National Championship season and claimed a JDC Advanced Tour title in Coventry. Sponsored by Winmau, he has previously captained Gibraltar at this competition.

Ethan Pulham

Ethan made his mark at the JDC Foundation Tour in Coventry. He has also beaten some of Gibraltar's leading seeds on home soil, become the youngest senior national champion and reached the final of the WDF Youth World Cup Singles.

Joseph Andrades

An experienced international, Joseph has represented Gibraltar at the WDF Europe Youth Cup in both Latvia and Ireland.

Colin Torres

Another experienced campaigner on the international stage, Colin has also been part of Gibraltar's WDF Europe Youth Cup squads.

Gibraltar B

Keith Medhurst (Captain)

Keith leads Gibraltar B and is a familiar face on the local circuit, having also competed in previous JDC World Championship events on the Rock.

Ollie Pratts

Ollie captained Gibraltar B last year and brings valuable experience from the previous World Championship campaign.

Jamie Camilleri

Jamie returns after competing in last year's JDC World Championship events in Gibraltar.

Jyzen Garcia

One of Gibraltar's emerging young talents, Jyzen recently took part in the 20th Gibraltar Open weekend.

At last year's competition, Gibraltar A topped their group and progressed to finals day, while Gibraltar B secured their first-ever World Cup victory. Both teams will now be looking to build on those performances as another week of international junior darts gets underway on home soil.