Fri 6th Mar, 2020

Coronavirus advice sees football matches closed off

By Stephen Ignacio
6th March 2020

Following on from the advice issued yesterday by HM Government of Gibraltar regarding Covid-19, and after discussions with the Director of Public Health, the Gibraltar Football Association, can confirm that all domestic football matches are to be played behind closed doors with immediate effect.
Only players, coaches and Gibraltar FA officials will be allowed to access the Victoria Stadium. Signage will be displayed around the Victoria Stadium with the necessary advice.
Traditional pre match and post-match handshakes have also been suspended with immediate effect.
All clubs have been advised, by the Gibraltar FA, to implement a 1 parent per child policy at youth team training sessions.
The Gibraltar FA is constantly monitoring the situation and is liaising with all the relevant authorities and stakeholders. Advice and information affecting any future events will be issued in due course.
We would like to thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation and urge everyone to take heed of the advice issued by HM Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Health Authority. If anyone has any concerns please call the 111 Covid-19 helpline for further advice

