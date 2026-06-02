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Tue 2nd Jun, 2026

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Sports

Corporate Touch Rugby makes return for June

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd June 2026

Corporate Touch Rugby made its return on Monday, June 1, with the opening round of matches played and two teams remaining unbeaten.

A total of eight teams make up this year's league, with each side having played their first three matches this week.

Leading the table on goal difference are Thin Blue Touchline, with Newton School of Ruck also sitting on nine points, just four scores behind them.

Both GibMed Lobster and Deloitte suffered one defeat during the opening round. The remaining four teams saw Gib Reg and Entain Emus each register one win, whilst Shisha Kings and Bye are still searching for their first victory.

The opening round produced no draws, with all 12 matches resulting in a winner.

The Corporate League will be played on Mondays throughout June, with the finals scheduled to take place during the Gibs7s weekend.

The league format consists of squads of 10 players, with six on the pitch at any one time. Each team must have a minimum of two male and two female players on the field.

Results

GibMed Lobster 2-1 Gib Reg

Thin Blue Touchline 2-0 Deloitte

Newton School of Ruck 2-0 Shisha Kings

Entain Emus 1-4 Thin Blue Touchline

Shisha Kings 0-2 Deloitte

Newton School of Ruck 3-2 GibMed Lobster

GibMed Lobster 5-0 Entain Emus

Thin Blue Touchline 4-0 Shisha Kings

Gib Reg 0-2 Newton School of Ruck

Deloitte 4-0 Bye

Entain Emus 4-0 Bye

Bye 0-4 Gib Reg

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