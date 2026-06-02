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Tue 2nd Jun, 2026

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Sports

Gold and Bronze Medal Success for Special Olympics Gibraltar Bowlers in Switzerland

By Stephen Ignacio
1st June 2026

Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) has returned from the Special Olympics Switzerland National Summer Games in Zug with an outstanding collection of medals following a highly successful bowling competition.
Competing against athletes from across Switzerland, Gibraltar’s bowlers produced excellent performances throughout the weekend. In the singles events, Glen Wimbleton won a gold medal in Group 3, while John Joshua (JJ) Buttigieg secured gold in Group 1. Adam Stewart added to Gibraltar’s medal tally with a bronze medal in Group 2. Shane Martinez also performed strongly, finishing sixth in his division.
The doubles competition brought further success, with Adam Stewart and JJ Buttigieg winning a bronze medal in the highly competitive Group 1 division. Glen Wimbleton and Shane Martinez narrowly missed out on the medals, finishing in an impressive fourth place.
The highlight of the weekend came on Sunday when the Gibraltar team of Glen Wimbleton, Shane Martinez and John Joshua Buttigieg combined superbly to win the team gold medal, capping an exceptional tournament for the delegation.
The team was led by Head of Delegation Michael Mauro and Head Coach Leslie Martinez, whose support and preparation helped the athletes achieve these excellent results.
Special Olympics Gibraltar congratulated all the athletes on their achievements and for representing Gibraltar with "pride, determination and outstanding sportsmanship throughout the Games."

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