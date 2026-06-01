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Mon 1st Jun, 2026

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Sports

Wiseman gets an extended shot at managing national team

By Stephen Ignacio
1st June 2026

Scott Wiseman, the former Gibraltar international who had been assigned as interim head coach of the national team following Julio Ribas' departure, has seen his contract extended on a more permanent basis.
Originally taking on the role until the end of the Nations League play-offs, Scott Wiseman's career had seemingly been hanging in the balance, with no official announcement made regarding the position since the play-offs.
However, with the national squad already preparing for this week's double-header, few doubted that the position would remain his.
This was confirmed on Monday by the Gibraltar FA, which issued a press release just twenty-four hours before the pre-match press conference scheduled for Tuesday.
It was announced that Scott Wiseman will remain as head coach of the Gibraltar Men's National Team on a four-year contract.
"Scott Wiseman needs no introduction and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of international football, as well as a strong understanding of the Association's long-term objectives."
Gibraltar FA General Secretary Ivan Robba said: "We are extremely pleased to appoint Scott as the head coach of Gibraltar's Men's National Team. Throughout his time within the national team set-up, he has demonstrated outstanding professionalism, leadership and commitment, and we look forward to him leading the men's team into the next chapter of its development, beginning with two important international friendlies this week at the Europa Point Stadium."
Scott Wiseman added: "It is a tremendous honour to be appointed head coach of the Gibraltar Men's National Team. Representing Gibraltar, firstly as a player and then as a head coach, has been the greatest honour of my career. I am excited by the opportunity ahead and am fully committed to helping our players continue to develop, compete and make Gibraltar proud on the international stage."

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