The Office of Fair Trading has launched a survey for anyone who bought or sold property in Gibraltar through a real estate agent during 2026.

The short anonymous online survey focuses on the checks carried out by agents as part of customer due diligence requirements under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2015.

These include verifying clients’ identities and establishing the source of funds used in a transaction.

Participants are also asked whether any payments were made in cash.

Those who have bought or sold property outside Gibraltar during the past five years are asked to compare that process with their experience on the Rock.

The survey takes around two minutes to complete and does not ask for names, contact details or the identity of the estate agent used.

Responses will only be considered in aggregate, with the findings used to inform the OFT’s ongoing supervision of the sector.

The survey is available at here and closes on December 11.