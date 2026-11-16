The Ministry of Equality will hold its second Golden Week from December 7 to December 11, with a programme of events aimed at bringing the community together and tackling loneliness among older people.

The week follows last year’s celebrations and will focus on helping older members of the community stay connected through a series of activities and events.

Golden Week will begin on the morning of December 7 with an information session at the Piazza, where details of the programme will be available.

Information will also be published here and leaflets will be distributed to residential areas.

A family bingo event will be held at the Calpe Rowing Club on December 9.

Tickets will go on sale on November 18 and can be purchased from BookGem or by contacting the Ministry on 200 42509.

The Ministry will also visit residential areas for older people to sell tickets in person.

The week will conclude with the Golden Breakfast on December 11, which will be open to everyone aged 60 and over.

The event will include complimentary churros, tea and coffee provided by Kings Diner, as well as live music.

Ahead of Golden Week, the Ministry has worked with the Musicians Association of Gibraltar to organise three Christmas music events at the Inces Hall on November 30, December 1 and December 2.

Tickets are available from buytickets.gi and BookGem, priced at £8 for general admission and £4 for people aged 60 and over.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Golden Week is about bringing people together, creating friendships and making sure that our older members of the community feel included, valued and connected. Loneliness can affect anyone, and through initiatives such as this, we want to create more opportunities for people to meet, socialise and enjoy time together.”

“We hope everyone will join us in making this year's Golden Week a special occasion."

“Everyone is encouraged to take part and help make this second Golden Week another memorable celebration of our older community.”