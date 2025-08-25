Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 25th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Court of Appeal increases award in GHA medical negligence case 

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
25th August 2025

A young man who won £368,000 in damages last year for medical negligence that left him with a permanent disability has been awarded a further £100,000 after appealing the original sum.  The man, who had originally sought £1.85m in damages from the GHA, was involved in a traffic accident in 2019 that caused a dislocation...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Court of Appeal increases award in GHA medical negligence case 

Mon 25th Aug, 2025

Local News

Educational needs outweigh objections as DPC approves plan for new college

Thu 21st Aug, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sightings of poisonous ‘blue dragons’ in La Linea put beachgoers on alert 

Mon 18th Aug, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Lelo and the Levants, a classic sound from Gibraltar in the early 1980s

Fri 22nd Aug, 2025

Local News

Prior Park headteacher says success rooted in nurturing individual progress

Thu 21st Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Young man jailed five years and eight months after fatal Line Wall crash 

19th August 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Richard’s Rendezvous Inconveniences and impatience

12th August 2025

Opinion & Analysis
The Cauldron The Homecoming

12th August 2025

Features
Aanika Pai a guitar prodigy at just 12 years old

11th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025