Court of Appeal increases award in GHA medical negligence case
A young man who won £368,000 in damages last year for medical negligence that left him with a permanent disability has been awarded a further £100,000 after appealing the original sum. The man, who had originally sought £1.85m in damages from the GHA, was involved in a traffic accident in 2019 that caused a dislocation...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here