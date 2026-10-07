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Wed 7th Oct, 2026

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UK/Spain News

Cross-Frontier Group to ask Spain’s political parties for their positions on treaty

By Maria Jesus Corrales
7th October 2026

The Cross Frontier Group said it will ask all Spanish political parties to clarify their position on the Gibraltar treaty ahead of Spain’s general election on November 29. 

The group, which brings together business and labour organisations from both sides of the border, will hold a meeting next week to analyse the new political landscape in Spain after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the general election for next month. 

Lorenzo Pérez-Periáñez, one of the group’s spokespersons, said “all the political parties have to be clear with the citizens in the Campo regarding the treaty, in order that people clearly know who to vote for and why.” 

From the group’s point of view, this is particularly relevant given the focus now is on the practical implementation of the agreement. 

“The [parliamentary] ratification seems clear, because it is between the UK and the EU, but a different thing would be its practical implementation on the ground,” Mr Pérez-Periáñez said. 

“Hopefully, the general election will not become a threat to the treaty and this matter will be agreed as a non-partisan issue.” 

The Cross Frontier Group envisages three potential outcomes from the election, namely a left-wing government led by PSOE and Frente Amplio; a PP government; or a rightwing coalition government of the PP and Vox.  

The latter is currently the most likely outcome according to recent polls in Spain.  

“This third option is the one which worries us most,” Mr Pérez-Periáñez said. 

The latest poll from DataRTVE shows a win for the PP with 137 seats, which would allow it to form government if Vox reached the 65 seats predicted by the poll, given that 176 seats are needed for a majority and the two parties would have 202 seats between them. 

In contrast, the poll predicts that PSOE would lose 4.5% of its support and 17 seats. 

The Cross Frontier Group has been monitoring the evolution of the treaty since July and has observed how its implementation has benefited both communities. 

August and September had been “better than ever” for commerce and hospitality in La Línea, according to Mr Pérez-Periáñez, who for years has been deeply involved in the work of the association of small and medium-sized businesses in La Linea, including as its chairperson. 

The new commercial customs procedures have also become clearer and were improving in practice. 

Spanish members of the group have nevertheless expressed some concern about unemployment payments for cross-border workers under the treaty arrangements. 

“Under the treaty, the Spanish workers seem to lose purchase power during the first three months of unemployment,” Mr Pérez-Periáñez said.  

“[Spanish union] CCOO is still looking at this matter and we are working on it.” 

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