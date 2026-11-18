“I've tasted better”, says Dame Prue Leith DBE to her interviewer, James Neish, about the custard blobbing out of the iconic Gibraltarian Japonesa (offspring of doughnut and éclair), that he has gingerly offered her live on stage at a JMH Theatre packed to capacity with a brave audience defying the downpour.

TV chef, broadcaster, cookbook writer, novelist, and entrepreneur Dame Prue talked about a variety of topics, on and off screen, touching upon the most uncomfortable - taboo, even - with empathy and common sense.

For instance, she supports assisted dying, when end-of-life dignity too often is swept under the carpet, an argument even more poignant when made by an eighty-seven-year-old woman of sound body and mind – colourful outside and inside – who clicks champagne flutes with Nigella Lawson and Mary Berry.

Despite not being a fan of exercise for seniors, “I was advised 45 minutes a day, I managed 7”, on the other hand she is an advocate of reintroducing cooking classes in schools, to educate youngsters to making home-cooked meals, and to finding the time to shop for healthy and tasty ingredients.

She touched upon falling in love at a mature age: “Falling in love is the same at 17 or at 70”, she said, recounting that the main difference perhaps is, at 17, she would sit next to the landline set, on tenterhooks for a call from her beau, while nowadays she just wonders why he hasn’t texted back yet.

Her husband, John Playfair, is a fashion designer and her personal shopper as he puts together her bright outfits and accessories and even does the grocery run for their home – a talent that surely comes handy when they film their Cotswold Kitchen series, about good food, love and friendship.

Dame Prue has participated in a variety of shows in her career, despite not having directly followed her South African mother’s footsteps in acting.

Notably, she was on Loose Women, where she and her husband humorously proved how the introduction of viagra’s female counterpart in the UK seems redundant. She also participated in The Masked Singer, encumbered by a zebra costume, but she was immediately unmasked.

Most famously, she was a judge on The Great British Bake-off, where she claims she was paid for eating cake. However, she left it, because it was recorded in summer, with the winner kept top secret, but she soon realised she’d like to spend her time holidaying with family and friends, away from the limelight.

There was an incident, partly to blame on jetlag and time zones, when on holiday halfway across the world, she mistakenly congratulated the winner on her social media platforms a few hours before the grand finale was actually aired, prompting bitter headlines – well, she did deflate Sophie’s soufflé, after all!

Witty and wise, unpretentious and unhinged, sensible and sensitive, Dame Prue came across as the cool aunt I’d like to seek heartbreak advice from, over a cuppa - pardon me, a glass of wine - and a slice of quintessential Yanito dessert banoffie pie.