One of Britain’s most prolific authors, having written twenty-six novels since the year 2000, and steadily ‘scribbling’ and plotting ahead, Adele Parks MBE candidly discussed her journey of book lover from the age of five to fifty-five with her interviewer Kelly-Anne Borge, before a cosy audience last Thursday evening at Grand Battery House.

It all started when, after school, she would kill time at the local library, waiting for her mother to fetch her older sister from her own class.

Fast forward to university when, according to her friends, she would pledge to write a novel every time she got tipsy, and to her twenties, when she experimented in diverse careers while “scribbling” stories as a pastime, until she promised herself to write a novel by the age of thirty, as a healing process from a spell of bereavement that had struck her.

Serendipity, spontaneity, ingenuity sprinkled with perseverance and happy-go-lucky cheek, landed Adele her first book deal for Playing Away, the light-hearted romance revelation she pitched as ‘Anna Karenina meets Bridget Jones’, published just a few months after her pledged date.

She wrote modern romance year in, year out, until she moved to historical novels based on her interest in lesser known episodes of Twentieth Century history, such as the fate of the conscientious objectors who shunned military service in the name of the fraternity of all peoples, but were sentenced as deserters and imprisoned in a medieval castle not far from Adele’s hometown; or the lives of the so-called ‘surplus women’, shipped to the colonies to marry them off, because there weren’t enough suitable bachelors left in the UK after WWI and the flu pandemic.

After this foray into the darker side of society, Adele felt she couldn’t return to romance, and opted for psychological thrillers, the genre in which Adele Parks is nowadays a household name.

At the Gibunco Literary Festival, she presented Eyes on You, a harrowing journey into dysfunctional adulthood of a young woman who, as an adolescent, had witnessed her father having an affair with, and then murder, his aristocratic employer – and testified against him.

When he is paroled, we learn how any murder makes many more victims than just the murdered.

Having turned her childhood penchant for storytelling into a successful career, Adele is now giving back to her community by running charities that introduce children and adults to reading, and by bringing books to all homes, and even to the homeless, who are gifted blankets, clothing, personal hygiene and other comfort items.

Adele’s commitment to reviving the culture of the printed word in the age of video reels and flash vocal messages has landed her an MBE for her services to literature – and to literacy, I dare add.

It all started that fateful day when the librarian upgraded her children’s library card allowance of three books per week to a limitless card, the greatest achievement of her life so far, barring the MBE - and her husband’s marriage proposal, of course!