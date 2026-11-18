Hairdresser to the stars Leslie Cavendish turned a rainy Friday afternoon into a walk down memory - or shall I say Penny? – lane, with his inside anecdotes about the Beatles’ haircuts and how his own artistry contributed to shape the fashion of the Sixties.

In conversation with former political journalist Gerry Foley, eighty-something-year-young Leslie presented his hardback book, The Cutting Edge, to a small audience teeming with Boomers.

It is an inside account of the Beatles' life, success, and secrets, as witnessed by their barber, the man responsible to keep the Fab Four's bobs... just fabulous.

Thanks to a concatenation of fortunate events, Leslie became the personal stylist to Paul McCartney when he was a junior at Vidal Sassoon’s iconic Sixties’ coiffeur.

He joined the staff and accompanied Paul’s rocketing career keeping the iconic haircut tidy – and gossip at bay.

Having started work as an apprentice, Leslie loved his hairdresser job because he would be surrounded by beautiful women all day long.

Soon enough in fact, popular actress Jane Asher, who was an assiduous client of the salon, found herself attended by Leslie a couple of times when her usual stylist was unavailable to attend to her strawberry blonde mane.

Leslie stepped in, and she was pleased with the results, and one day she asked him to cut her boyfriend’s hair. She gave Leslie the address, which was, coincidentally... Cavendish Road.

There, a star-struck Leslie admired Paul's green Aston Martin, and enjoyed a meet and greet with Paul, who answered the doorbell, made Leslie a cup of tea, and was eventually satisfied with his haircut, because it showed “like his hair hadn’t been cut at all”.

A few months later, having earned Paul’s confidence for his reliability and discretion, Paul asked him to make him unrecognisable so he could travel undetected to Nairobi with Jane, so Leslie shaved his hair close to the scalp, which prompted outraged headlines that painted him as the villain barber that made Paul a ‘skinhead’.

In fact, the press often badgered him to disclose indiscretions about Paul’s private life and the guarded secrets of his home, which Leslie visited on a regular basis. He was even asked for snippets of Paul’s hair to sell as memorabilia, but he proved discreet and trustworthy in his profession.

More damning headlines came when a newshound lured him into admitting in an interview that perhaps John Lennon’s hair wasn’t as full-bodied as his friends’, and eventually the headlines were misconstrued into bold speculation that Lennon was going bald.

There even was an artist's impression, forecasting how the four musicians would look if they went bald, in which George bore an eerie likeness to the Bard, William Shakespeare.

The Beatles sponsored the purchase and refurbishment of Leslie’s own hair salon, in the basement of a groovy clothes store.

Of Jewish ancestry, Leslie Cavendish was impacted by the 1967 Six Days War in Israel. More recently, he lived in the Malaga province for a decade, during which he has been a regular visitor to Gibraltar.