The Aurora Ballroom at the Sunborn is perhaps the finest music venue on the Rock and it was full to capacity for one of the most popular events of the festival week.

Phil Manzanera, OBE, an iconic guitarist with the cult band Roxy Music, has a coloured past which he has gathered into his memoirs and called Revolución to Roxy.

There were local musicians and fans in the audience who enjoyed his guitar playing and many more who had come to learn about the rich Latin-American background from a music legend who, at eight years old, was witness to the revolution victory march after Fidel Castro seized power in Havana on January 8,1959.

He recounted how they had a revolutionary guard posted outside their home to deter looters from breaking in.

The Cuban revolution soon resulted in his family being extracted from Havana and posted to various Latin American countries, including Venezuela, Colombia and Argentina as his father was a diplomat. In those days British missions in Latin-America were really listening posts for the Foreign Office and Phil’s father was involved in setting up those missions to foster relations with London.

The conversation with Phil Manzanera, which was richly illustrated by slides throughout, was hosted and wittily steered by Dr. Harry Brunjes, who later joined the guitarist on piano, playing out the evening which ended with a short Q&A session.

The chat was punctuated with various musical interludes during which Phil played live guitar over backing tracks that included Roxy Music tunes and an extended nine-minute medley which the guitarist said “featured the last notes of the last concert which the band ever played” before their final parting of ways.

The most surprising story that came up during the conversation was that US rappers Jay-Z and Kanye West sampled and adapted one of Manzanera’s guitar riffs from 1978 and included it in a record called No Church in the Wild which became a number one hit, and then went on to win a grammy.

It happened after a phone call from Jay-Z’s office which Phil followed with his own publishers, who promised that it would be a good thing and make him a very happy man.

The royalty earnings and licensing fees from that one record exceeded earnings from all his time with Roxy Music, making him indeed ‘a very happy man.’