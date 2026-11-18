Emotional resilience is not just the ability to recover from adversity. It can be built over time including, in adulthood, therapist and author Sally Baker told an audience at the Garrison Library.

Speaking with David Revagliatte at the Gibraltar Literary Festival event, Ms Baker discussed the ideas behind her workbook Getting Resilience from the Inside Out, drawing on 25 years of experience as a therapist.

Resilience, she said, is often shaped by early relationships. Children who feel loved, heard, and valued can develop a stronger sense of their own worth. But adults who did not have that support are not necessarily going to be doomed to have low self-worth for life, as the brain has capacity to change, and new ways of thinking and responding can be learned.

She noted how childhood strategies for coping with an unsafe or unpredictable environment may carry into adult life. This is often obvious when a person is a people-pleaser, is hyper-vigilant or has difficulty saying no.

As a child this can be seen as a way for a child to stay safe, but as an adult this can become limiting.

It is not just immediate family that is important, she noted. Supportive relationships from mentors, grandparents, and friends are also vital. In addition, it is about treating oneself with compassion.

She also discussed a person’s inner voice being critical of that person and how someone may judge themselves.

She noted that this can be as a result of the influence of past authority figures rather than a person’s true character. She said that recognising that voice is a first step but, to make progress, it is important that a person learns to stop the patterns behind it.

Mr Revagliatte and Ms Baker spoke about the practical exercises from the book, including a timeline that helps readers identify significant life events and moments when they felt empowered or “in flow”.

They also demonstrated an exercise that uses a bowl of coloured marbles, where gold marbles represent kind and affirming thoughts and where blue marbles were for self-critical thoughts.

The visual metaphor, Ms Baker said, can make an abstract emotional state easier to notice.

She also used a music box with a ballerina in it to show how triggers can draw people into familiar, repetitive reactions. She said that learning to recognise when a pattern is beginning may create an opportunity for the person to respond differently, before it takes over.

The workbook is designed to be used for over 10 to 12 weeks, with one exercise each week. Ms Baker said the aim is not to dwell indefinitely on the past, but to help readers recognise both their vulnerabilities and strengths and make practical changes.

For parents, her advice was to manage their own anxiety and allow children room to make mistakes. A child who knows they remain loved even when they fail, she said, is less likely to feel they must be perfect to be valued.

She also urged balance between self-reflection and connection with others. In a society experiencing loneliness and pressure, she described relationships and shared activities as important to mental well-being.