Delays publishing audit reports down to former Principal Auditor, CM tells Parliament
The responsibility for years-long delays in the publication of public audit reports lay with the former Principal Auditor and not the Gibraltar Government, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Parliament on Thursday. Rejecting criticism that the Government had been responsible for the slow publication of reports, Mr Picardo said that until the former Principal Auditor took...
