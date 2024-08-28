Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Derek Duarte wins ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
28th August 2024

Artist Derek Duarte took the overall winner prize in this year’s National Day ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition for his piece ‘Always a part of us’, a stylised illustration of a tin of Hereford Corned Beef. Mr Duarte won £1,500 for his painting, with one judge, photographer and artist Naomi Martinez, commending the different take on Gibraltar....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gib Squadron escorted two Spanish vessels from British waters during exercise

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Local News

Man charged following Catalan Bay jet ski incident

Sun 25th Aug, 2024

Local News

As Govt to research nicotine, health concerns arise over ‘snus’

Tue 27th Aug, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Treaty talks and the silly season

Wed 21st Aug, 2024

Local News

Gib records hottest day of the year

Mon 19th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
The Mindspace Project; healthy mind, healthy life

28th August 2024

Features
Day in the life: Lifeguards Part 2

28th August 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendezvous Reflecting on The Beatles' Revolution

28th August 2024

Local News
Moroccan man to be deported following Catalan Bay jet ski incident

27th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024