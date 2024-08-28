Derek Duarte wins ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition
Artist Derek Duarte took the overall winner prize in this year’s National Day ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition for his piece ‘Always a part of us’, a stylised illustration of a tin of Hereford Corned Beef. Mr Duarte won £1,500 for his painting, with one judge, photographer and artist Naomi Martinez, commending the different take on Gibraltar....
