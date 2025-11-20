Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Dignity, safety, and accessibility it deserves’ at heart of Cemetery Road changes

By Chronicle Staff
20th November 2025

The Ministry of Transport has announced a package of traffic and parking changes on Cemetery Road, including resurfacing, new Pay and Display parking and accessibility upgrades, aimed at improving safety and convenience for visitors to North Front Cemetery and other users of the area.

The works include a full resurfacing of Cemetery Road, which had been in poor condition, to provide a smoother and safer route for all road users.

As part of the upgrade, two new Pay and Display zones will be created to the east and west of the cemetery entrance to provide short-stay parking for cemetery visitors, nearby commercial premises and church services. The Pay and Display parking will be free for the first hour, with a fee of £1.00 for each additional hour. After hours, the bays on the east side will be available for free parking, while the bays on the west side will be reserved for North District Zone Permit Holders. The Pay and Display zones will come into operation from Monday November 24 2025.

A timed accessible bay will be introduced at the entrance to the cemetery, reflecting the Government of Gibraltar’s stated aim of improving accessibility options across Gibraltar.

New loading and unloading bays will be demarcated for use during daytime hours, reverting to free parking after hours to maximise use of the space. A Red Zone clearway has also been established to keep the area clear at all times for funerals and day-to-day operational access, with the aim of maintaining order and minimising disruption during services.

A new motorcycle bay will be designated for riders using the area, while a new asphalt speed ramp has been installed to calm traffic, particularly during funerals and periods of commercial activity.

Two new cycle racks, providing parking for four bicycles, will be installed at the entrance to the cemetery.

The changes build on recent works highlighted in a government press release issued on November 4 2025 titled ‘New Cemetery Entrance Coincides with other Improvements’. That initiative saw the inauguration of a new smart entrance area to North Front Cemetery by Dr John Cortes, in partnership with Lewis Stagnetto Ltd, which helped create a more dignified and welcoming space for mourners and visitors.

Together, the latest road and parking measures and the earlier entrance upgrade are presented by the Government as part of an integrated approach to improving the wider area around North Front Cemetery, combining infrastructure, accessibility and visual improvements.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “These latest improvements along Cemetery Road complement the important work recently completed at the Cemetery entrance. By improving the road surface, reorganising parking, and introducing safety features, we are ensuring that this area serves its purpose with the dignity, safety, and accessibility it deserves. This initiative is part of our broader commitment to modernising Gibraltar’s transport network while being sensitive to community needs and the character of the area

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Sports

Gibraltar match against Georgia ends with eight red cards

Tue 18th Nov, 2025

Local News

Donald Trump Jr in overland visit to Gibraltar for meetings

Sat 15th Nov, 2025

Local News

Rucksack challenge highlights ‘burdens’ carried by men in Gibraltar

Wed 19th Nov, 2025

Local News

Tovey Cottage plans outline nature-focused visitor centre on the Upper Rock

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Nautilus team meets environmental activist Olivia Mandle in Plymouth

20th November 2025

Local News
Refurbishment works progressing at Europa Point

20th November 2025

Local News
Military training exercise

19th November 2025

Local News
UK CBRN team delivers command training to Gibraltar emergency services

19th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025