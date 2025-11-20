‘Dignity, safety, and accessibility it deserves’ at heart of Cemetery Road changes

The Ministry of Transport has announced a package of traffic and parking changes on Cemetery Road, including resurfacing, new Pay and Display parking and accessibility upgrades, aimed at improving safety and convenience for visitors to North Front Cemetery and other users of the area.

The works include a full resurfacing of Cemetery Road, which had been in poor condition, to provide a smoother and safer route for all road users.

As part of the upgrade, two new Pay and Display zones will be created to the east and west of the cemetery entrance to provide short-stay parking for cemetery visitors, nearby commercial premises and church services. The Pay and Display parking will be free for the first hour, with a fee of £1.00 for each additional hour. After hours, the bays on the east side will be available for free parking, while the bays on the west side will be reserved for North District Zone Permit Holders. The Pay and Display zones will come into operation from Monday November 24 2025.

A timed accessible bay will be introduced at the entrance to the cemetery, reflecting the Government of Gibraltar’s stated aim of improving accessibility options across Gibraltar.

New loading and unloading bays will be demarcated for use during daytime hours, reverting to free parking after hours to maximise use of the space. A Red Zone clearway has also been established to keep the area clear at all times for funerals and day-to-day operational access, with the aim of maintaining order and minimising disruption during services.

A new motorcycle bay will be designated for riders using the area, while a new asphalt speed ramp has been installed to calm traffic, particularly during funerals and periods of commercial activity.

Two new cycle racks, providing parking for four bicycles, will be installed at the entrance to the cemetery.

The changes build on recent works highlighted in a government press release issued on November 4 2025 titled ‘New Cemetery Entrance Coincides with other Improvements’. That initiative saw the inauguration of a new smart entrance area to North Front Cemetery by Dr John Cortes, in partnership with Lewis Stagnetto Ltd, which helped create a more dignified and welcoming space for mourners and visitors.

Together, the latest road and parking measures and the earlier entrance upgrade are presented by the Government as part of an integrated approach to improving the wider area around North Front Cemetery, combining infrastructure, accessibility and visual improvements.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “These latest improvements along Cemetery Road complement the important work recently completed at the Cemetery entrance. By improving the road surface, reorganising parking, and introducing safety features, we are ensuring that this area serves its purpose with the dignity, safety, and accessibility it deserves. This initiative is part of our broader commitment to modernising Gibraltar’s transport network while being sensitive to community needs and the character of the area