Fri 31st May, 2024

Sports

Double success for the Eagles

By Stephen Ignacio
31st May 2024

Eagles success in claiming Promotion to Eurohockey Challenge I tier was also to see them come away with two further awards with both Julian Lopez and Joe Borge receiving best player awards.
Julian Lopez was to receive the best player of the tournament award, whilst Joe Borge underlined his pedigree in goal receiving the best goalkeeper award.
The veteran keeper, who has been hailed as one of the best keepers in recent years in Gibraltar has this year received deserved accolades including being a nominee in the GBC Sports Awards and finishing with several player awards in recent years for his performances.

