Double success for the Eagles

Eagles success in claiming Promotion to Eurohockey Challenge I tier was also to see them come away with two further awards with both Julian Lopez and Joe Borge receiving best player awards.

The veteran keeper, who has been hailed as one of the best keepers in recent years in Gibraltar has this year received deserved accolades including being a nominee in the GBC Sports Awards and finishing with several player awards in recent years for his performances.